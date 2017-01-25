Allman Brothers Band member Butch Trucks dies

Light snow
A founding member of the Allman Brothers Band has died in West Palm Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Butch Trucks recieves his award at the 54th Annual Grammy Special Merit Awards at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on February 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)
Allman Brothers Band member Butch Trucks has died at age 69.
Trucks was a co-founder of the band and played drums. A cause of death has not been released, according to Rolling Stone.
Trucks was in West Palm Beach, Florida when he died.
