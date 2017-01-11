Megan Hahn joins KMTV Action 3 News as Weekend Anchor and Reporter. She comes to Omaha from Bismarck, North Dakota where she was an Anchor/Producer/Reporter for the NBC affiliate, KFYR.

She got her start in the news business working for Time Warner Cable News in Raleigh, North Carolina. There, she got a taste of reporting and worked as a one-man-band to shoot, write and edit stories for air. Megan worked in all areas of the news department from the assignment desk, to the media desk. She also filled in as associate producer.

Megan is a graduate of the University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill. While in college, she interned in Raleigh for the Investigative Team at ABC 11 and WNCN. She spent a summer in Atlanta interning for CNN's Issues with Jane Velez-Mitchell.

Outside of work, you can catch Megan cheering on the Tar Heels! You can reach her on Facebook at MeganhahnTV or on Twitter @MeganhahnTV.